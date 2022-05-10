SC Asks Centre to Clarify if Sedition Cases Will be Stayed While it Reconsiders

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan pointed out to the court that the affidavit cannot speak to what Parliament will do, as the Supreme Court has recognised in the past. The affidavit is only on behalf of the executive, not Parliament, and it is Parliament which would have to repeal the law on sedition.

Sankaranarayanan also suggested that this was starting to become a pattern, with the Centre seeking to make this plea of reconsidering the law in the middle of the hearings on the right to privacy in the Supreme Court, and also during the challenge to marital rape exception in the Delhi High Court.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said the Centre's affidavit would have to be taken into account as they should appear unreasonable However, there are many cases of sedition pending, with examples of misuse including for chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, as noted by Attorney General KK Venugopal at the previous hearing.

Mehta said the constitutional courts already look into potential violations of the fundamental rights in sedition cases, so there was no need for the court to pass any orders staying the operation of the sedition law, as the petitioners were suggesting.

Justice Hima Kohli suggested that the Centre could issue an advisory to state governments saying that since they were reconsidering the sedition law, state governments could follow certain guidelines before filing sedition cases.

Justice Surya Kant noted that it was local police forces who were applying the sedition law, not judges or legal experts, and therefore it might be advisable to issue a directive to them to keep the sedition law in abeyance till the central government completed its review.

Mehta said there would be no problem issuing a circular to state governments telling them to follow the existing law – which Sibal pointed out is based on the 1962 Kedar Nath Singh challenge, which the petitioners are arguing has been left behind by subsequent developments in the law.

The court finally asked the Solicitor General to get the stand of the Centre on what it would do about pending sedition cases and those which would be filed in the future.