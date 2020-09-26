Reunited With Family After 40 Years, Manipur’s Gambhir Singh Dies

Two years after a heart-warming reunion with his family in Manipur, Khomdram, Gambhir Singh is no more. The 67-year-old, who shot to fame in April 2018 after a video of him singing went viral on social media, died by suicide on 10 September.

Gambhir was reportedly found hanging from under a bridge near his home in West Imphal’s Khumbong village.

“I am offering my condolences to the family of Gambhir Singh saab. This is a huge loss for that family because they waited 40 years for Gambhir Singh to return home and when he did come home, he hung himself from a bridge near his house,” said photographer Firoze Shakir, whose video of Gambhir in 2018 had gone viral.