Freudian Slip Much? George Bush Says 'Iraq' Invasion Was Brutal and Unjustified

Former United States President George W Bush made a major slip-up, denouncing the ‘wholly brutal unjustified invasion of Iraq’. The US had invaded Iraq in 2003 when Bush was the president.

He was quick to realise his error and immediately corrected himself saying he meant Ukraine.

Bush was speaking at an event in Dallas on Wednesday, 18 May 2022, and the Freudian slip happened while he was criticising Russia's political system and condemning Putin's invasion of its neighbour. He started by saying: