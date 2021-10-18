Colin Powell: Ex-US Secretary of State & Key Player in Both Iraq Wars Dies at 84

The Former United States (US) Secretary of State Colin Powell, the first Black person to hold that post, has died at the age of 84 due to complications arising out of COVID-19, The New York Times reported.

Mr. Powell served as national security adviser to President Ronald Reagan, then as chairperson of the joint chiefs of staff under the George HW Bush administration (during the 1990-91 Gulf War), and then as secretary of state under George W Bush (during the 2003 Iraq War).

His family put out a statement at the loss of "a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American", and also thanked "the medical staff... for their caring treatment", BBC reported.

Despite being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Powell was being treated at Walter Reed National Medical Centre.

(With inputs from The New York Times and BBC.)