Video Editor: Varun SharmaIn an exclusive chat with The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, Teamlease Chairperson Manish Sabharwal says the lockdown was essential in flattening the curve but many companies will be amputated if the lockdown continues beyond 1 June.“There are several coronavirus hotspots in the country. But lockdown in areas like Chhattisgarh and Goa should be relaxed. New economic and structural reforms are the the need of the hour. Our politicians understand that people’s lives are being adversely affected. Therefore, partial relaxation of lockdown is being implemented. However, definition of essential things is now changing.”Manish Sabharwal, Teamlease ChairpersonCOVID-19 Lockdown: Businesses Seek Govt Intervention to SurviveWhat If The Lockdown Is Extended?Speaking about the current state of economy, RBI board member Sabharwal said that if the lockdown is extended, the economy could suffer beyond repair. We cannot compare ourselves to the countries where the per capita income is $50,000. In our case, it is Rs 2,000. Adopting the policies of those countries is no solution. According to Sabharwal, if the lockdown is extended beyond 1 June, then not only will people suffer, several companies will be “amputated”. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)