Execution Day Decided, But Nirbhaya Convicts Still Have Options

The execution date of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case has been announced. The verdict has come seven years after the incident.

All the four convicts – Mukesh, Akshay Kumar Singh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta will be hanged at 7 am on 22 January in Tihar Jail. After the death warrant for the four convicts was issued, Nirbhaya’s mother said, “Today is a very big day in our lives,” adding that “my daughter has got justice”.

This judgment will empower all women and build people's trust in the judicial system,' she said.