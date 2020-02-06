5 Yrs On, Muslim Men Charged in 2014 Trilokpuri Riot Await Justice

Imtiyaz, a hosiery wholesaler, had finished lunch with his family that day when the Delhi Police personnel barged into his house.

It was 25 October 2014.

Two days ago, Trilokpuri, where Imitiyaz has been living with his family since 1997, had turned into a communal cauldron with both Hindu and Muslim men pelting stones.

The immediate trigger was a brawl between two groups near a make-shift ‘Mata ki Chowki’ that was set up close to the local mosque in Block 20.