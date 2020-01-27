‘Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko...’: MoS Anurag Thakur at Delhi Poll Rally
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur courted controversy on Monday, 27 January, by shouting “gun down traitors” during an election rally in Rithala, Delhi.
In a video posted on Twiter, the BJP leader can be seen stoking supporters, shouting “Desh ke gaddaron ko” with the crowd replaying “goli maaro sa***n ko.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the rally, aiming jeers at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
“ Kejriwal ji are you in favor of action against Sharjeel Imam or not? Are you in favor of those at Shaheen Bagh or not? Make it clear to the people of Delhi,” he said.
Thakur was addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Manish Chaudhary for the Rithala district for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Elections on 8 February.
