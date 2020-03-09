Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 3-Year-Old Tests Positive in Kerala
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
Three new cases of the novel Coronavirus have been reported in India on Monday, 9 March.
- A 63-year-old woman in Jammu, who recently visited Iran, has tested positive for Coronavirus, making her the first confirmed case in J&K.
- A three-year-old in Kerala’s Kochi tested positive for COVID-19. The child had recently returned from Italy.
The two new cases has taken the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the country to 44, of which 41 are active cases.
On 8 March, five people from the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala and on 7 March, two people from Ladakh and one person from Tamil Nadu had tested positive for the virus.
After five people from the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala tested positive for Coronavirus, the district collector declared three days’ holiday for all educational institutions in the district. However, Class 10 exams will be held as per schedule.
The Karnataka government has ordered holidays for children in lower and upper kindergarten in Bengaluru.
A person who arrived at the international airport in Mangaluru from Dubai was admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital after he was found to have high fever and some symptoms of Coronavirus.
At least 400 people in Assam have been quarantined after they came in contact with an American tourist who tested positive for the new coronavirus in Bhutan.
(With inputs from PTI)