Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 3-Year-Old Tests Positive in Kerala

Three new cases of the novel Coronavirus have been reported in India on Monday, 9 March.

A 63-year-old woman in Jammu, who recently visited Iran, has tested positive for Coronavirus, making her the first confirmed case in J&K.

A three-year-old in Kerala’s Kochi tested positive for COVID-19. The child had recently returned from Italy.

The two new cases has taken the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the country to 44, of which 41 are active cases.

On 8 March, five people from the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala and on 7 March, two people from Ladakh and one person from Tamil Nadu had tested positive for the virus.