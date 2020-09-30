‘Shouldn’t be Surprised’: Sanjay Hegde on Babri Demolition Verdict

“I don’t think one should be particularly surprised at the final verdict which has come today.”

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde said the decision of the CBI special court on 30 September to acquit all 32 accused before it in the key criminal case relating to the demolition of the Babri Masjid was not a surprising one, despite the time taken for it to happen and the huge amount of material in the public domain about the incident.