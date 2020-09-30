Babri Demolition Case Verdict: Lucknow Court Acquits All Accused

On 6 December 1992, the disputed structure of the Babri Masjid was brought down by hundreds of karsevaks in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district. A makeshift temple was built in its place by those who believe the site to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Two FIRs were registered back in December 1992, regarding the demolition of the mosque, FIR 197/1992 and FIR 198/1992.