Artists Disappointed as COVID-19 Fears Halt Navratri Festivities

“At this time, all artists and musicians are so busy that we have no time to eat or even breathe. Rehearsals start at around 9-9:30 am and go on till 10:30 in the night. We discuss the songs that we will be performing, what’s new and how to pull it off. But this year, everyone is free and sitting at home,” says musician Mehul Ganggar.

The three months prior to Navratri and the festival itself are the busiest for Garba artists across India. With big-ticket events being halted this year, however, the industry braces for losses worth thousands of crores.