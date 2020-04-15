Lockdown LIVE: Aparshakti Khurana On Being Mistaken For Ayushmann
On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April which is now extended till 3 May to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be isolated at home for some more days to come.
While we are all working from home. The Quint has been doing ‘Lockdown LIVE’ with celebrities to find out what they have been up to. We spoke to Aparshakti recently whose first film as solo lead Helmet was supposed to hit theaters in July. He tells us that he is not worried about the film release but surely worried about everyone’s release. He also shared that he has been trying his hands at cooking during this lockdown and making music.
Another piece of information that he shared was that Ayushmann was name Nishant before their dad named him Ayushmann and Aparshakti was named Parul Khurana. Yes, you heard that right. He tells us the story in details.
Everybody knows how alike Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana look, so when we asked him if people have ever approached him as Ayushmann he said it happens all the time and he has even taken advantage of it when he was young and later blackmailed Ayushmann to do his homework.
