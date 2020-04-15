Lockdown LIVE: Aparshakti Khurana On Being Mistaken For Ayushmann

On 23 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, until 14 April which is now extended till 3 May to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, which means all of us will be isolated at home for some more days to come.

While we are all working from home. The Quint has been doing ‘Lockdown LIVE’ with celebrities to find out what they have been up to. We spoke to Aparshakti recently whose first film as solo lead Helmet was supposed to hit theaters in July. He tells us that he is not worried about the film release but surely worried about everyone’s release. He also shared that he has been trying his hands at cooking during this lockdown and making music.