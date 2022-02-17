CM vs CM | KCR Slams Himanta Biswa Sarma's Comment on Rahul Gandhi
The two chief ministers have been at loggerheads over proof of the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strike on Pakistan.
"Rahul Gandhi said, 'Give us proof.' Why do you need proof? Who is your father? Have we ever asked you for proof?"
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was in Uttarakhand, campaigning for the Assembly elections in the state when on Friday, 11 February, addressing a rally, he passed a comment on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, referring to Gandhi asking for proof of India's surgical strike on Pakistan in 2016.
A day later, addressing a rally in Raigiri, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao slammed him for questioning Gandhi about who his father was, and demanded that Sarma be sacked.
"Can a sitting chief minister ask an MP who his father is? Is this our tradition? My head is hanging in shame today."K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana Chief Minister
Face-off Over 'Who's Your Father?' Jibe
Attacking Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of India's surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016 and airstrike in 2019, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Wayanad MP had no right to demand proof from the Indian Army.
"They (the Congress) keep asking what Narendra Modi has done. Along with America and Russia, even India manufactured (COVID-19) vaccines. When India manufactured the vaccine, the Congress asked for proof. Late CDS General Bipin Rawat was Uttarakhand's pride, India's pride. Under his leadership, India conducted surgical strike on Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi said, 'Give us proof.' What right do you have to question the Indian Army? Why do you need proof? Are you really Rajiv Gandhi's son? Have I ever asked you for proof?"Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister
Rao, on 12 February, called out his Assam counterpart, asking if his statement was justified, and urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda to intervene. "Prime Minister Modi, is this the BJP's culture? Is this what Hinduism teaches? Is this India's tradition? That we question a leader about who his father is?" he added.
"This is your chief minister talking. My head is hanging in shame. I'm in tears. This is not a good thing for India. Can a sitting chief minister ask an MP who his father is? Is this our tradition? Is this what our scriptures teach? I'm urging BJP President Nadda. Is this justified? If you are honest, then condemn the Assam chief minister."K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana CM
Hitting back at Rao, Sarma said, "Questioning the Army on whether they carried out the surgical strike or not, is the biggest crime. He (KCR) got agitated by my comment on Rahul Gandhi, but not by Gandhi's comment on our Army."
Debate Over Proof of Surgical Strike
Addressing a press conference later, Rao again backed Gandhi, demanding that the Government of India provide proof of the strikes. "There is nothing wrong with Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of the surgical strike. Even I am asking. Let the Government of India show. There are apprehensions among people. So, it is their responsibility," he said.
Sarma hit back at Rao, tweeting 'video proof' of Indian Army's surgical strike on Pakistan, on 14 February. "New India will not tolerate insults against our Army," he said tweeting a video showing screenshots of maps, satellite images, and before and after images of the scene where the surgical strike was reportedly conducted.
