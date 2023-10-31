ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Quint's Reporters Hit the Road for Assembly Elections 2023

Keep following The Quint as we cover the elections to bring you voices that matter.

Script & Video Edit: Zijah Sherwani

The stage is set for assembly elections in five states and The Quint is on the road to cover issues that concern the voters.

Our reporters are travelling to Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

From Rajasthan, we are bringing important stories of paper leaks, woes of gig workers, cow vigilantism, Congress' welfare schemes, BJP's pitch for Hindutva, reports on class and caste dynamics of the state.

From Madhya Pradesh, we are following up on the aftermath of the Khargone riot, Congress' Hindutva army, and the curious case of missing girls.

From Chhattisgarh, we are travelling to the interiors to find out about the long drawn conflict between the police and the tribals.

Our stories from Telangana would focus on the issues of caste, communalism, and key constituencies - coupled with in-depth analyses that capture the mood of the people.

We are getting you analysis, interviews and the sentiment of the ground. Stay with The Quint as we cover the 2023 Assembly Elections.

