UP Polls: BJP Leader Contesting Against Akhilesh Alleges Attack by SP 'Goons'

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh said, "The attack on BJP candidate Baghel Ji shows that Akhilesh (Yadav) is going to taste defeat. The victory in elections is ensured due to blessings of the people and not by the terror of goons."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has also condemned the alleged attack.

The alleged violence comes amid the Assembly elections for 403 seats of Uttar Pradesh, which are being conducted in seven phases. While two phases of voting have been completed, the next phase of polling is scheduled for 20 February.

While the second phase saw a 60.44 percent voter turnout, the first phase of election saw 62.4 percent of the eligible population casting their votes.