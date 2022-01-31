UP Polls: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel To Take On Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal

Baghel is a BJP MP from Agra, and is known to be a former aide of Mulayam Singh Yadav. He had previously contested an election against Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, and had lost.



The SP had announced Akhilesh Yadav as its candidate from Karhal on Thursday, 20 January.



The state of UP will go to the polls in seven phases, starting 10 February and culminating on 7 March.