US-Based Sikh Organisation to Plant 450 Forests in Amritsar

EcoSikh India president Supreet Kaur said the green cover of the Amritsar city has shrunk significantly in recent years and many trees have been cut in recent times without being replaced. “Planting forests will also help the city to fight the devastating impact of climate change.” In the last 38 months, EcoSikh has planted over 400 forests as a part of its target to plant one million trees celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. It has also planted a few forests in Amritsar.

Trees planted via Miyawaki methodology in these forests are of native species and they attract biodiversity and are shown to improve the ecology of the area including lifting the water table, it said.

In the past, from 2012-2017, EcoSikh led a campaign Eco Amritsar to create awareness about the environmental challenges facing the city. It had lobbied SGPC to make the Darbar Sahib langar go organic.

EcoSikh was founded in 2009 in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program. Recently EcoSikh was represented at the Vatican summit called by the Pope and at Glasgow COP26. It has been invited by the White House, United Nations and is working with the World Economic Forum.