Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's Paternity Leave Draws Praise From Other Fathers
The US Department of Labor data says most American men take less than 10 days off after the birth of a new child.
Parag Agrawal, who became the new CEO of Twitter in November last year after replacing Jack Dorsey, has been on paternity leave after the birth of his second child, something which was publicly appreciated by other fathers as an important step towards normalising the practice.
The 37-year-old Indian American's leave was announced last week by Twitter.
"At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person," said Laura Yagerman, who is Twitter's head of corporate communications, the Washington Post reported.
His decision to take paternity leave to attend to his new-born child has generated widespread praise.
Twitter’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal, tweeted, "I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father."
Others commented on the importance of family time.
Additionally, Brenden Lee, who works for Twitter's corporate communications department, wrote on LinkedIn that he is "proud that Twitter and our CEO Parag Agrawal are leading the way here, ensuring ALL parents are able to take advantage of this most special time for their families."
Not the Norm in the US
According to the US Department of Labor, most American men take less than 10 days off the job when a new child arrives in the family.
There is no paid leave plan for mothers and fathers working at the federal level.
There have been instances, however, of high-profile fathers taking leave from work after the birth of their children.
Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, are some examples.
Buttigieg had to deal with a lot of public scrutiny for his decision.
Tucker Carlson, a widely watched Fox News host, told his audience, "Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child. Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed – no word on how that went."
Buttigieg later reacted by saying that it was long past time to make it possible for every American mother and father to take care of a new child arriving in the family.
