Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's Paternity Leave Draws Praise From Other Fathers

Parag Agrawal, who became the new CEO of Twitter in November last year after replacing Jack Dorsey, has been on paternity leave after the birth of his second child, something which was publicly appreciated by other fathers as an important step towards normalising the practice.

The 37-year-old Indian American's leave was announced last week by Twitter.

"At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person," said Laura Yagerman, who is Twitter's head of corporate communications, the Washington Post reported.

His decision to take paternity leave to attend to his new-born child has generated widespread praise.

Twitter’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal, tweeted, "I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father."