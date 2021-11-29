Indian-Origin Parag Agrawal to Replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO: Who is He?

Twitter's erstwhile Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal will take over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter Inc effective immediately after Jack Dorsey's resignation from the company, it was announced on Monday, 29 November.

Dorsey said that Agrawal had been chosen unanimously by the board to replace him as CEO as he leaves after 16 years with the company he founded.

Announcing his resignation on Twitter, Dorsey wrote, "My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead."