South Asians in 2022: A Remarkable Year or Just Another Bout of Tokenism?

While the Kohinoor remains embedded on the British monarch's crown, there is now an Indian-origin occupant of 10 Downing Street. While south Asians continue to face discrimination in Western countries, there is now a Pakistani superhero in the long list of Marvel movies. Westerners may continue to dominate international literary awards list, this year's Booker Prize was bagged by a Sri Lankan.

2022 was truly a remarkable year for south Asians.