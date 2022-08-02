Beyonce To Change Lyrics Of 'Renaissance' Post Backlash For Ableist Slur

Barely a few days post Beyoncé’s newest album, Renaissance, got released, the Grammy winner is already roped into a controversy as she faces backlash over the lyrics that contains an ableist slur.

The album “Renaissance” debuted 29 July, but one lyric from the song “Heated” caused a lot of outraged on social media. The song includes the word “spaz” in a verse that goes like: “Spazzin’ on that a**, spazz on that a**.”

Now, medically speaking, the term “spastic” refers to a disability that causes difficulty for people when it comes to controlling their muscles, especially in their arms and legs. The singer’s team has now confirmed that the lyric will be removed, according to reports.

