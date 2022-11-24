ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Last Film Show?

The Pan Nalin film explores a kid's undying passion and love for cinema. Tune in to listen to the review!

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Last Film Show or Chhello Show is India's official entry to the Oscars this year. The Pan Nalin film explores a kid's undying passion and love for cinema. The film is set in Gujarat where the protagonist shares a special bond with the projectionist at a local theatre.

Tune in to listen to my full review! 

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

