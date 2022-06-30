Fans Loved Hearing ‘Pasoori’, the Viral Coke Studio Pakistan Song, in Ms Marvel
The Ali Sethi-Shae Gill song 'Pasoori' has a huge fanbase in India.
Ms Marvel is the most desi show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a huge part of the South-Asian representation comes from the music. In the fourth episode of the show, fans were elated when they heard the hit track ‘Pasoori’ by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill in a scene.
Ms Marvel is a show about a Pakistani-American teenager born to immigrants and many South-Asian references have made it into the show including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic Pakistani track ‘Ko Ko Korina’, and even ‘Mera Laung Gawacha’.
One fan wrote, “Naseebo lal, pasoori, nazia hassan, sajjad ali, laung gawacha, i meannnn, whoever chose music for this episode killed it!”
Another tweeted, “not pasoori playing in the bg (background). ms marvel’s really diving deep into the pakistani american experience.”
Here are some other fans’ reactions to hearing ‘Pasoori’ in Ms Marvel:
The Pakistan Coke Studio song 'Pasoori' was an international hit, especially garnering a huge fan base in India. The song soon also became a viral reel audio in the country and several celebrities have used the song in their videos.
The song currently has 217 million views on YouTube. Several comments under the YouTube video either start of end with "Love from India".
The fourth episode of Ms Marvel even featured cameos by Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan- two appearances fans have been excited about ever since the news came out. While Farhan had longer screen time, Fawad's cameo was blink and miss though fans hope to see more of him soon.
