'Bridgerton' Season 2 Introduces The Sharmas; Meet The Actors Who Play Them

The highly-anticipated second season of Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix on 25 March. Adapted from 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', the new season will centre around Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his search to find a wife.
His world will turn upside down when the Sharma family sets foot in London. Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran plays her younger sister, Edwina, and Shelley Conn plays their mother, Mary. This family of women will be travelling from India to participate in the new season.
Before they make their appearances, here's introducing the actors who play the Sharmas.
Simone Ashley aka Kate Sharma
The British-Indian actor became hugely popular after Sex Education. Simone played Olivia Hanan, the popular girl who’s the envy of many students as part of Moordale Secondary School’s “Untouchables.” In the second season, we see Olivia hiding her relationship with her "dance partner" Rahim from her Indian parents.
Simone received a lot of appreciation for her performance. Apart from Sex Education, she has also been a part of shows like Broadchurch, The Sister and Pokémon Detective Pikachu.
In an interview with Veylex, Simone spoke about how her parents were very focussed on her education and were a little apprehensive when she decided to pursue acting. “They still find it quite scary and unsettling,” she said. “There is no crystal ball, no security, no guarantee. Which can be a parent’s worst nightmare. But they know I’m a smart lady. You can’t spend your life going with what your parents want, or your friends, teachers, lovers, want. You have to be your own hero and just go with your gut. My parents are incredibly protective of me, and sometimes I found it quite stifling. It made me want to escape and do things my own way.”
In the same interview, Simone also addressed the issue of racism that exists within the entertainment industry.
“Yes, colourism is an ongoing issue. As is being typecast, being looked over because of the colour of your skin, losing roles to girls that are more ‘relatable’ to target audiences and markets. But if I surrender to all of that, where would I be going? Nowhere! So I try not to even think twice about any challenges that might come along due to my heritage. I say ‘Yes I can’ and see what happens. And usually that mentality breeds positive, bright, and beaming opportunity. It won’t be a ‘challenge’ for very long, the world is changing.”Simone Ashley, Actor
In Bridgerton, Simone plays Kate Sharma, a smart, headstrong woman who focuses all her energy and attention in finding her younger sister Edwina a match.
Charithra Chandran aka Edwina Sharma
The 24-year-old British-Indian actor has generated a lot of curiosity ever since it was announced that she will be featuring in Bridgerton. Charitra grew up in the Oxford City in England. She pursued her bachelor’s in Philosophy, Politics, Economics at Oxford University.
In 2015, after she completed her schooling at Oxford High School GDST, she served as a Parliamentary Assistant at the House of Commons from September to December 2015.
In 2016, she interned at the Global Water Intelligence media company, where she examined data about desalination plants in the US and analysed the progress of sewage and sanitation systems.
Before Bridgerton, Charithra was seen in the British spy thriller series Alex Rider Season 2. She was also seen in the TV show Pillow Talk. She
In Bridgerton, Charithra aka Edwina is Mary Sharma’s only child and the younger half-sister to Kate. She hopes that London will continue to provide exciting opportunities. Edwina is also looking for a partner, and she relies heavily on Kate's advice.
Shelley Conn aka Mary Sharma
Born in North London to Anglo-Indian parents in 1976, Shelley attended Queen's Mary College in Basingstoke and Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. After drama school, Shelly starred in several small roles in various British films. She came to prominence with the BBC series Party Animals, wherein she starred as Ashika Chandiramani.
In 2002, Shelley made her West End theatre stage debut in three plays, after transferring from Stratford-upon-Avon in the Royal Shakespeare Company's Jacobean Season at the Gielgud Theatre – The Island Princess, Eastward Ho! and The Roman Actor. Shelley has also been part of shows such as Down to Earth, The Palace, Mistresses and Trial & Retribution.
She was chosen by Steven Spielberg to be one of the leads in the $150 million TV series Terra Nova, which premiered on 26 September 2011.
In Bridgerton, Shelley plays Maya Sharma, Edwina's birth mother and Kate's stepmom. A widow herself, she has been struggling with finances, so the trip to London this season is crucial.
