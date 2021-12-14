ADVERTISEMENT

20 Years On, 20 Things I Just Don’t Get About 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Emotions that we loved in 2001, logic that made us facepalm in 2021.

Divya Talwar
Published
6 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The curious case of Raichands!</p></div>
i

Karan Johar's blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... released in 2001. It's been 20 years, and a lot has changed, most importantly our perspectives. Here are 20 things that I just don't understand about the film, in 2021.

1. Rohan Raichand (Hrithik Roshan) goes to a boarding school in UK, not United Kingdom, but Uttrakhand (Mussoorie). At least that's what KJo wants you to believe.

Btw, what's the procedure to apply to this school and pay in INR?

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A minute of silence for all those who searched for Manor House Mussoorie after watching <em>K3G</em>.</p></div>

A minute of silence for all those who searched for Manor House Mussoorie after watching K3G.

(Photo: Dharma Productions) 

2. What's creative liberty, you ask? To show that someone could be standing two steps away from you, but you have no idea that they are in the same room, so you go ahead and share the family's biggest secret.

*Slow clap*

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Don't you whisper when you discuss a secret anyway?&nbsp;</p></div>

Don't you whisper when you discuss a secret anyway? 

(Photo: Dharma Productions) 

Snapshot

3. Welcome to the Raichand house, situated in Delhi! Yes, if we are to believe Karan Johar, this place is just a few kilometres away from Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>... and I'd never go on a holiday, if my house looked like that.&nbsp;</p></div>

... and I'd never go on a holiday, if my house looked like that. 

(Photo: Dharma Productions and Star World) 

4. The Raichands host a Diwali pooja and invite over 200 guests to their house, who they barely socialise with, but all the guests dance to a well-choreographed song. If my wedding sangeet would look even .2% like the Diwali pooja hosted by the Raichands, I'd be the happiest bride.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>These hosts don't believe in greeting their guests either.&nbsp;</p></div>

These hosts don't believe in greeting their guests either. 

(Photo: Dharma Productions) 

5. Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) is shocked to see his mom, Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan), standing at the door with a pooja ki thaali. "Maa, mere aane se pehle tumhe hamesha kaise pata chal jaata hai?", he asks. An honest reply would have been, "Beta, tum chopper pe aaye ho, cycle pe nahi!".

Also, who travels from London to Delhi with just a laptop bag? I take a bigger bag when I go for a one-night stay over at a friend's.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rahul would give Marie Kondo a run for her money.&nbsp;</p></div>

Rahul would give Marie Kondo a run for her money. 

(Photo: Dharma Productions) 

6. What's the mantra to a successful marriage? listen to your husband and never question him. Why? KJo ne keh diya na, bass keh diya!

Yes, it's all about loving your parents, but respecting just one, the father.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The question Nandini didn't ask...</p></div>

The question Nandini didn't ask...

(Photo: Dharma Productions)

7. While I can't even get myself to walk in Chandni Chowk, without rubbing shoulders with sweaty strangers, Anjali (Kajol) can enjoy a bhangra, Pooja (young Kareena Kapoor Khan) can take tongue twister challenges, Anjali can even host a party for her Bauji's (Alok Nath) birthday and Rukhsaar (Simone Singh) can host a wedding on the busy streets of Chandni Chowk... bohot nainsaafi hai!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Expectations vs Reality</p></div>

Expectations vs Reality

(Photo: Dharma Productions)

8. Nobody can teach their kids about "parivaar ki parampara" while doing shaava shaava with girls half their age till the wife, who has zero say in your life or your life's decisions, comes and tells you "bass kijiye, bohot ho gaya", as effortlessly as Yashvardhan Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan).

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wonder why Rahul didn't bring this up every time Yashvardhan spoke about parampara and izzat.</p></div>

Wonder why Rahul didn't bring this up every time Yashvardhan spoke about parampara and izzat.

(Photo: Dharma Productions) 

9. There's a scene in the film where Rahul Raichand kisses Anjali on the cheek and she tells Rukhsaar that she thinks he did that because he wants her mithai ki dukaan? I have nothing more to say here. Let's move on.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nothing explains our reaction better than this gif.</p></div>

Nothing explains our reaction better than this gif.

(Photo: Star World)

10. Parivaar ki izzat = Shaadi with someone who's as rich (or just a little less chalega) as you. In short, I think that Yashvardhan Raichand would have accepted Anjali if she didn't commute, within the city, in a chopper, but no Mercedes or BMW? Haww!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sahi baat!</p></div>

Sahi baat!

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

11. So our man, Rahul Raichand has no money, he's been disowned by his father... but he moves to London, with his wife, the wife's sister and their neighbour too. If I were Rahul, not too sure if I'd be able to fund a life for myself in Lonavla even, but oh well!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Applying for jobs in London right away!</p></div>

Applying for jobs in London right away!

(Photo: Dharma Productions)

12. Rahul looks just the same after 10 years, but Rohan looks like this. Can we get Rohan's dietician and gym trainer's number, please? Oh, and Rahul's anti-aging cream too. Btw, the colour of Rohan's eyes changed and he got one extra thumb too.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Heard of lenses, anyone?&nbsp;</p></div>

Heard of lenses, anyone? 

(Photo: Dharma Productions)

13. Rohan searches for his long-lost brother Rahul on the streets of London, but then dimaag ki batti jaagi and turns out Rahul was just a click away. My Uber driver takes way longer to find me when I book a cab, someone start an app called findyourpassenger.com in India already.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>It's magic!&nbsp;</p></div>

It's magic! 

(Photo: Dharma Productions)

14. Now I've heard of people who wake up in the morning and sing the Gayatri Mantra or Hanuman Chalisa, but only in the KJo universe, an NRI family wakes up to Saare jahan se achaa, Hindustan humara.

Yes, that's what Anjali is seen singing and praying to God and a picture of Rahul's parents too, of course. After all, it's all about loving your (husband's) parents.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chalo, the girls at least go to a temple on Bauji's birthday.&nbsp;</p></div>

Chalo, the girls at least go to a temple on Bauji's birthday. 

(Photo: Dharma Productions)

15. Just like his brother, Rohan too travels to London from India with just a laptop bag... and just like his mother, Rahul ko kaise pata chal jaata hai ki uska bhai aaya hai? Parivaar ki parampara, I guess?

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Be like Rohan...</p></div>

Be like Rohan...

(Photo: Dharma Productions)

16. If you can't afford an Airbnb or a hotel abroad, go to any desi house, find out what's the owner's father's name and introduce yourself with that very name, and voila! you'll have a five-star Airbnb just like that, no more details needed.

This strategy works better abroad than Aadhaar card works in India.

<div class="paragraphs"><p><em>Yash... naam hi kaafi hai!&nbsp;</em></p></div>

Yash... naam hi kaafi hai! 

(Photo: Dharma Productions)

17. Poo leaves her house for the prom night in mismatched shoes, but her shoes magically change when she reaches the prom... think she picked a new pair on her way to the prom.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wonder if the continuity guy was fired after this?&nbsp;</p></div>

Wonder if the continuity guy was fired after this? 

(Photo: Dharma Productions and India TV)

18. Daijaan (DJ) finds out Rohan is her "baba" because this 6ft child still cannot tie his shoe laces.

I have one very genuine question, who was tying his shoe laces all this while, before this scene?

<div class="paragraphs"><p>So useless you are, baba!&nbsp;</p></div>

So useless you are, baba! 

(Photo: Dharma Productions)

19. "Aisa ho sakta hai ki mera beta ek sapna dekhe aur main usko pura na karun?", said a father when he landed in London because they gave a surprise-visit to their son in his dreams. The same father, btw, has not been able to accept his other son's reality since the last 10 years.

PS: If I told my parents that I had such a dream, they'd ask me to go back to sleep.

<div class="paragraphs"><p><em>Main aur mere sapne aksar yeh baatein karte hain ki mera papa Raichand hote toh kaisa hota?</em></p></div>

Main aur mere sapne aksar yeh baatein karte hain ki mera papa Raichand hote toh kaisa hota?

(Photo: Dharma Productions)

20. Honestly, nothing works better in India than a daadi's dying wish and so after all plans have failed, it's the daadi who has to literally lose her life so the Raichand get back together to live their happily ever after.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rahul's ghar wapsi, thanks to Daadi.</p></div>

Rahul's ghar wapsi, thanks to Daadi.

(Photo: Dharma Productions)

