‘Elitist Cabal of Warmongers’: Tulsi Gabbard Quits US Democratic Party

Tulsi Gabbard was first elected to her home state of Hawaii's legislature in 2002 as a Democrat, at the age of 21. While she did not have any previous political affiliations, she said that she has identified as a Democrat ever since.

In 2012, she became the first Samoan-American voting member and first practicing Hindu to be elected to US Congress.

A US Army veteran, she represented Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District between 2013 and 2021. She remained a Democrat, at least on paper, for 20 years until her resignation on Tuesday.