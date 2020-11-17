Silicon Valley Looks Forward to Biden’s Immigration Policies

TechNet, a group of industry executives from companies like Apple, Amazon, Google and more, had filed lawsuits challenging the new rules. If unsuccessful, they are hopeful that the rules will be rescinded by President-Elect Joe Biden.

"They've indicated they are going to be very different than the Trump administration on high-skilled immigration, immigration in general....High-skilled immigration...has led to so much growth and technological superiority and competitiveness for the US", said TechNet CEO Linda Moore.