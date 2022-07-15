Who Killed Ripudaman Singh Malik – A Man With 'Many Enemies' and a Complex Past?

Former Deputy Commissioner of the RCMP and in-charge of the Air India bombing probe Gary Bass, however, has a different take and said that Malik was different from what he presented in public.

Commenting on the interview he saw of Malik to the Air India probe officials, Bass told the Vancouver Sun, "I watched that interview. And he was a different person than he portrays in public for sure. He was cocky. He took his turban off, and he had his feet up on the desk, and really playing games... And coming very close to confessing and then kind of backing away… not the pious religious guy that he’d like everyone to think for sure," Bass said.

The years 1984-86 are crucial in understanding Malik.

In media interviews, his relatives in Ferozepur said that he was deeply hurt by storming of the Harmandir Sahib complex in Operation Blue Star 1984. However, they add that it was not in the way that would make him commit an act of terror.

In 1985, the Air India bombing took place.

The year following the Air India bombing – 1986 – was a crucial one for Ripudaman Malik as that was the year he set up both the Khalsa credit fund and Khalsa schools.

In the period between 1986 and his arrest in 2000, he did visit Punjab and had a few contacts even among mainstream politicians in Punjab.