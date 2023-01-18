Meet Chef Vineeth Bhatia MBE, the Face of Progressive Modern Indian Cuisine

Bhatia and his family lived in Santa Cruz – a locality close to the airport. “As a child, I did not have an alarm clock to wake up in the morning. The booming engines of the DC-10 often took off from the airfield near our house, which woke me up at six-thirty every morning,” he tells The Quint.

Furthermore, during his everyday commute to school, he would come across the aerodrome in Juhu.

“My first love and passion continue to be airplanes.” Therefore, as an inquisitive kid, he always wanted to be a pilot.