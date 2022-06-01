Ukraine Invasion: Russia Relentlessly Attacks Severodonetsk in Donbas Region

There are two main reasons why Russia is going after the town. The first one is that controlling Severodonetsk is important to control the Donbas region, especially the Luhansk region.

The town is located to the northeast of the left bank of a river called Siverskyi Donets and is just over 100 kilometres from the northwest of the capital administrator of Luhansk Oblast. Russia's recent moves indicate that it wants to encircle Severodonetsk.

Analysts say that if Russia captures the two big cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, then it would not take them too long to have control over all of Luhansk.

Governor of Luhansk Oblast, Serhiy Haidai, said that "the situation here is difficult because the Russian army has now thrown all [its] forces at capturing the Luhansk region," as reported by The Washington Post.