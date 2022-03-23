Gender-Neutral Infra, Separate Squadron: NDA Set to Induct Women from June 2022

After the Supreme Court paved the way for it last year, the National Defence Academy (NDA) is all set to induct women from June 2022, with a plan for gender-neutral lifestyle, separate squadron and allocated vacancies in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

In a statement, the NDA said that a total of 19 vacancies – 10 for Army, six for Air Force and three for the Navy – have been allotted by the respective service headquarters.

Girls of the age group 16½ to 19 years will undergo three years of military training after successfully clearing the UPSC NDA written exam, Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews and medicals at the NDA from June 2022, the academy said.