Gender-Neutral Infra, Separate Squadron: NDA Set to Induct Women from June 2022
A total of 19 vacancies - 10 for Army, six for Air Force and three for the Navy - have been allotted.
After the Supreme Court paved the way for it last year, the National Defence Academy (NDA) is all set to induct women from June 2022, with a plan for gender-neutral lifestyle, separate squadron and allocated vacancies in the Army, Navy and Air Force.
In a statement, the NDA said that a total of 19 vacancies – 10 for Army, six for Air Force and three for the Navy – have been allotted by the respective service headquarters.
Girls of the age group 16½ to 19 years will undergo three years of military training after successfully clearing the UPSC NDA written exam, Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews and medicals at the NDA from June 2022, the academy said.
"With minimum changes to the existing curriculum the training in academics, drill, outdoor training, etc. will be conducted in an absolutely gender-neutral manner. However, owing to physiological differences between male and female cadets, the aspect of Physical Training may entail certain changes in the training of girl cadets," the NDA said.
The academy further said that a majority of training activities will be conducted jointly keeping the employability of women in mind, wherein they are required to command the troops of men.
The NDA further said that one of the squadrons has been identified and is being refurbished with amenities and requirements specific for the training and stay of female cadets.
"At the same time, actions are underway to augment the existing infrastructure while requisite modifications will also be undertaken to conform to gender-specific lifestyle requirements. Whereas, in the long term, a separate squadron is being envisaged exclusively for women cadets," the NDA said.
