'Can't Compare India, China': Experts Slam TIME Story On India's Coal Transition

As TIME senior correspondent Justin Worland puts the ball entirely in India's court to meet the world's climate goals, Indian energy experts, such as Mohanty, point out issues with his arguments as well as highlight India's efforts to transition from coal and fossil fuels towards cleaner energy sources such as solar power and green hydrogen.

The cover story of TIME magazine's February 2023 issue – titled 'How India Became the Most Important Country For The Climate's Future' – speaks of India's rapidly growing energy demand, the need for coal, and its journey of transitioning from traditional sources of energy to renewables.