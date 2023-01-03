Why Did Netflix Cancel '1899'?

One of the primary reasons for the show's cancellation was arguably its failure to clock in its viewership numbers consistently. Although a successful show in its own right, it couldn’t compete with the Netflix’s other non-English shows such as All of Us Are Dead, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and The Marked Heart.

All of Us Are Dead was one of the most watched Non-English shows on 2022’s list which a whopping 659,510,000 hours watched . And K-Dramas in general have done exceptionally well overall. However, 1899 failed to even claim a spot on the list. And considering the cost of production is extremely high for a show of its stature – complete with VFX and a new form of production technology – the mystery-thriller needed to become a raging success for its renewal.