Bombay High Court to Hear Anushka Sharma's Plea Against Sales Tax Dept Over Dues

The Bombay High Court has agreed to hear Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's petitions challenging the proceedings of the Sales Tax Department against her, according to a report by India TV.

The Chakda Xpress actor moved the High Court, opposing two orders passed by the Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax raising dues for assessment years 2012-13 and 2013-14, under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act.

On Thursday, 12 January, a division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Abhay Ahuja issued a notice to the respondents on Sharma's plea and retained the matter for hearing on 6 February.