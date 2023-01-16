Nepal Plane Crash: Co-Pilot’s Husband Flew Same Airline, Died in Crash in 2006

Anju Khatiwada — the co-pilot of the Yeti Airlines aircraft which crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara on Sunday, 15 January — was to become a chief pilot on landing at the Pokhara International Airport, digital news website Nepalkhabar reported.

Minutes before landing, however, the ATR-72 aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members, crashed into a river gorge at Nayagaun. Nepali authorities have so far recovered at least 68 bodies, while the search for the remaining bodies continues on Monday.