Khalistan Supporters in London Protest Again Over 'Violations' by Punjab Police

Around 2,000 protesters waved Khalistan flags and chanted slogans as a mark of protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday, 22 March. This marks the second such protest in front of the building this week.

The protests come amid the Punjab government's crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.

Here's a look at what unfolded at the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday: