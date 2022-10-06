Amritpal Singh: How a 29-Year-Old From Dubai Rose Dramatically in Sikh Politics

However, public opinion around him is deeply divided, with fans hailing his efforts to revive Sikhi and his campaign against drugs, besides the large crowds in his gatherings.

On the other hand, critics accuse him of trying to destabilise Punjab and also of being a usurper.

The ministry of home affairs is reported to have told the Punjab government to keep a watch on his activities. Captain Amarinder Singh has asked the government to take action against him and a Shiv Sena faction wants him booked under UAPA.

So who is Amritpal Singh? What does he stand for? What explains his sudden rise? What impact could he have in Punjab? We'll try and examine some of these aspects in this article.