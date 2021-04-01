Biden Names Indian-American as Washington Judge Over Trump Pick 

US President Joe Biden has nominated an Indian-American to be a judge in the local court system of the nation's capital after having withdrawn another's nomination made by his predecessor Donald Trump.

The White House announced on Tuesday that Biden was nominating Rupa Ranga Puttagunta to be a judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, which is a local court for Washington.

Last month, he withdrew the nomination of Vijay Shankar to a higher local court, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, that Trump had made as one of a spate of last-minute appointments in January before his term was to end.