'Invader, Go Home': American Man Racially Abuses Indian in Poland
A video of the incident shows a man claiming to be American hurling profanities and racial slurs at the Indian man.
An Indian man was verbally abused in Poland's capital city Warsaw by a white man, who called the former a "parasite" and an "invader."
A video of the incident shows a man claiming to be American hurling profanities and racial slurs at an unidentified Indian man in Poland.
In the clip, the man can be seen walking up to an Indian on a street in Poland and asking him if he knew English. He then starts verbally attacking the latter and asks him why he had come to Poland: “Europeans want to know why you think you have the right to invade our country. Why are your people attacking our homeland? You have India! Why are you coming to the land of white people?"
The harasser later got identified as Jon Minadeo Jr, the head of a hate group called Goyim TV, which came under fire earlier this year for dropping flyers that blamed Jews for the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Why are you coming to the white man's land, to take off from our hard work," the man can be heard saying in the video, as the Indian man asks him to stop filming.
The offender then shows his face on camera and says, "This guy is f***ing up Europe and should be called out." "You’re an invader. Go home invader," he can be heard stating.
Last week, a video had gone viral where an Indian-American was called a "dirty f***ing Hindu".
