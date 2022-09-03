'Invader, Go Home': American Man Racially Abuses Indian in Poland

An Indian man was verbally abused in Poland's capital city Warsaw by a white man, who called the former a "parasite" and an "invader."

A video of the incident shows a man claiming to be American hurling profanities and racial slurs at an unidentified Indian man in Poland.

In the clip, the man can be seen walking up to an Indian on a street in Poland and asking him if he knew English. He then starts verbally attacking the latter and asks him why he had come to Poland: “Europeans want to know why you think you have the right to invade our country. Why are your people attacking our homeland? You have India! Why are you coming to the land of white people?"