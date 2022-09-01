'Disgusting Dog': Indian-American Racially Abused by Sikh Man in California

He also uploaded the full video on YouTube. Additionally, Jayaraman told NBC Bay Area, "I was scared, to be honest with you. I was infuriated on the one hand, but I was scared that what if this guy becomes too belligerent and then comes after me?"

After the incident came to light, Police Chief Sean Washington wrote to the community, "We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have on our community. These incidents are despicable. We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences."

Just a few days ago, a Mexican-American woman by the name of Esmeralda Upton was arrested by Texas Police on 25 August, after she was seen assaulting a group of four Indian-American women in a viral video.