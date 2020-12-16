Indian-American Raja Chari to Lead SpaceX Mission to ISS in 2021

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have selected three astronauts, including Indian-American Raja Chari, to serve as crew members for the SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which is expected to launch in the autumn of 2021.

Raja Chari will serve as commander, while NASA's Tom Marshburn will be pilot, and ESA's Matthias Maurer will serve as a mission specialist, NASA said on Monday.

A fourth crew member will be added at a later date, following a review by NASA and its international partners.

This will be the first spaceflight for Raja Chari, who became a NASA astronaut in 2017.