What Can You Do If Your Social Media Handle is Blocked?

If a social media platform suspects an account has been hacked or compromised, it may suspend it until it can be secured and restored to the account owner in order to reduce potentially malicious activity caused by the compromise.

Social media accounts can also be suspended if it has been reported as violating community rules surrounding abuse. When an account engages in abusive behaviour, like sending threats to others or impersonating other accounts, platforms suspend it temporarily or, in some cases, even permanently.

Information Technology Rules 2021 also obligates social media platforms to remove any content within 36 hours upon receiving directions from any government agencies or orders from any competent court.