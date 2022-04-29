TVS Ntorq 125 XT: Teaser Released, Launch Expected Soon
Know about the design, features, and expected price for TVS Ntorq 125XT.
TVS Motors released the teaser of its new Ntorq 125 variant. The teaser was released on its social media handles and provides a glimpse of the new variant that has the potential of being the top-spec XT variant.
The company shared the image with the message: "We are setting a benchmark in technology to make you ahead of the curve. Be ready to outsmart others as never before. Stay tuned to know the NEXT MOVE!”
The new variant will be available in a new colour option and unique style. The TVS Ntorq 125 comes equipped with several features like Bluetooth-connected fully-digital console, a TVS Smart Connect platform with SMS alerts and calls, a phone battery display, and navigation assistance. The new variant is expected to be equipped with a revised instrument console and new features.
TVS Ntorq 125 XT: Design and Features
20-litre storage under the seat
USB charger cum light
Engine kill switch
High-Speed alert
LED fuel indicator
Dual steering lock
Parking brake
220mm disc brake
124.8cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine
It produces 9.25 hp power and 10.5 Nm torque.
It offers a speed of 95 kmph
Accelerates from 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds.
TVS Ntorq 125 XT: Price
As per the reports, TVS Ntorq 125 XT is expected to be higher in price than the Ntorq 125 XP variant in India. Ntorq 125 XP is priced at Rs 89,211. The price for the Ntorq 125 XT will be out after the launch.
