TVS Ntorq 125 XT: Teaser Released, Launch Expected Soon

TVS Motors released the teaser of its new Ntorq 125 variant. The teaser was released on its social media handles and provides a glimpse of the new variant that has the potential of being the top-spec XT variant.

The company shared the image with the message: "We are setting a benchmark in technology to make you ahead of the curve. Be ready to outsmart others as never before. Stay tuned to know the NEXT MOVE!”

The new variant will be available in a new colour option and unique style. The TVS Ntorq 125 comes equipped with several features like Bluetooth-connected fully-digital console, a TVS Smart Connect platform with SMS alerts and calls, a phone battery display, and navigation assistance. The new variant is expected to be equipped with a revised instrument console and new features.