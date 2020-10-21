Google Nest Audio Review: Major Improvement In Audio & Design

So Google has nipped the ‘Home’ moniker from its lineup of smart speakers and ushered in the ‘Nest’ lineup with the new Google Nest Audio.

What looks like a brick of fabric has a lot happening inside. It’s a major improvement over the Google Home in terms of design and sound and contains all of Google’s essentials in a package that costs Rs 6,999.

So what more does Google’s latest gizmo offer to audiophiles? Let’s take a closer look at the Google Nest Audio.