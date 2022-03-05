Wordle 259 for 5 March: Check Hints, Clues and Word of the Day
Here are some hints and clues for Wordle 259.
The New York Times-owned Wordle is an online word-puzzle game that gives the user six attempts to guess a five-letter word. Players are required to click the enter button after guessing a valid five-letter word. After each guess, the colour of the tiles changes to show how close the player's guess was to the word.
People who solve the puzzle within the limited six attempts get a Wordle score.
Wordle has come up with a new word for Saturday, 5 March 2022. After an easy word on Friday — Wordle 258 —, the word for Saturday — Wordle 259 — is quite difficult to guess.
Players sometimes look for hints and clues that can help them figure out the Wordle word of the day.
In case you are also a Wordle fan but are finding it difficult to guess the word of the day, here are some hints and clues that might help you to guess the word.
Wordle 259: Hints
Wordle word of the day begins with the letter B
The word has two vowels
Vowels are placed towards the end of the word
It rhymes with the word 'Shrine'
Wordle 259: Clue
Wordle word for 5 March is a noun. While guessing the word, you must keep in mind that the vowels are used towards the end of the word.
Wordle 259 Answer for 5 March
Wordle answer 5 March 2022 is 'BRINE', which means salty water, especially used for preserving food.
