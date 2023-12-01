WhatsApp Secret Code Feature for Chat Lock Starts Rolling Out; Know How To Use

WhatsApp is working on rolling out a new Secret Code feature for locked chats. The popular Meta-owned instant messaging platform announced the Chat Lock feature earlier this year and now, it has been extended. Users can hide their locked chats with the help of a secret code. This ensures complete privacy and you can protect your sensitive chats. One should know the latest details about the Secret Code update on WhatsApp and use it for their benefit.

The Secret Code feature on WhatsApp Chat lock will hide your sensitive conversations from other people, for example, when your phone is with a friend or if it falls into the wrong hands. It is important to note that you can also protect your chats with your smartphone's PIN, passcode, or face scanner. The Secret Code feature on the app is new.