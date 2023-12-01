WhatsApp Secret Code Feature for Chat Lock Starts Rolling Out; Know How To Use

WhatsApp is working on rolling out a new Secret Code feature for locked chats. The popular Meta-owned instant messaging platform announced the Chat Lock feature earlier this year and now, it has been extended. Users can hide their locked chats with the help of a secret code. This ensures complete privacy and you can protect your sensitive chats. One should know the latest details about the Secret Code update on WhatsApp and use it for their benefit.
The Secret Code feature on WhatsApp Chat lock will hide your sensitive conversations from other people, for example, when your phone is with a friend or if it falls into the wrong hands. It is important to note that you can also protect your chats with your smartphone's PIN, passcode, or face scanner. The Secret Code feature on the app is new.
Here are all the latest details about the brand-new Secret Code feature you must note if you want to hide your sensitive or private conversations from others. Read till the end to know how you can use the feature.
WhatsApp Secret Code for Chat Lock: Details
On Thursday, 30 November 2023, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg officially announced the rollout of the new Secret Code for Chat Lock feature. This update will help you select a chat and lock it behind a phrase or a password, whichever option you want to select.
It is important to note that the chats hidden behind a secret code will not be seen in the main chat list. These private chats can only be accessed when you enter the correct secret code. This adds another layer of safety to the instant messaging platform that is used by millions across the globe.
After you've provided a secret code, the only way to find the locked chats on WhatsApp is by entering the same secret code in the search bar on the messaging app.
Users should know that while the secret code feature has started rolling out officially, it will be available globally in the next few months.
It is also important to note that we do not know yet whether the feature will be available on WhatsApp Web. The platform is expected to make announcements about it soon.
You should have the latest version of WhatsApp if you want to access the Secret Code feature for WhatsApp Chat Lock.
