WhatsApp To Roll Out a Channel Polls Feature Soon for Admins: Check Details Here

The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp will soon allow channel admins to share polls. The main aim of this WhatsApp Channel Polls feature is to make the interaction between admins and their followers interesting and engaging. Currently, the Channel Poll feature of WhatsApp is under development, however, it is being speculated that the option will be soon available to beta testers.
According to Wabetainfo, "These polls within channels will also incorporate the option to restrict responses to a single choice, mirroring the feature found in your chats and groups. It is very important to highlight that poll votes will always be protected for added privacy. This means that when you will participate in a channel poll, your phone number is always remain hidden and is not disclosed with the channel owner and other followers."
The WhatsApp's poll feature may prove extremely helpful for channel owners because it will allow them to receive direct feedback from the followers. The WhatsApp channel poll feature will make the connection between channel owners and their followers stronger. Besides, the interaction will be more active and not just limited to just sharing simple emoji reactions.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp will soon introduce some amazing features for its users including alternate profile privacy, search message by date, and channel update views. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on WhatsApp features.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)