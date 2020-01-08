This TikTok Vulnerability Could Have Exposed User Data to Hackers

A new security research report this week suggests TikTok had a vulnerability that could have allowed hackers to access videos on any user’s account, and even send them links to fake websites.

TikTok has an option on its website that allows a user to download the app by sending themselves an SMS.

According to the report published by Check Point, its researchers also found that it is possible that through this vulnerability they were able to send an SMS to any phone number on behalf of TikTok.