Tata Punch Camo Edition To Be Launched in India Today: Specifications & Price

Tata is all set to launch its new Tata Punch Camo Edition in India today, 22 September 2022 after releasing the various jet editions for its SUVs. The Tata Punch Camo Edition is said to be joining the Punch Kaziranga Edition. It is expected to be based on the Tata Punch Creative trim. With Tata’s special edition, the Tata Punch Camo Edition will have a few design related changes and the vehicle will also be available in new colour options.

We are well aware of the specifications since Tata released a teaser video before the launch of its new Punch Camo Edition that will be flaunting the Camo badge on the front and rear sides of the car. Let's have a look at the expected price and specifications of the new Tata Punch Camo Edition.