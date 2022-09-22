Tata Punch Camo Edition To Be Launched in India Today: Specifications & Price
Check out the price and key specification of the new Tata launch Tata Punch Camo Edition.
Tata is all set to launch its new Tata Punch Camo Edition in India today, 22 September 2022 after releasing the various jet editions for its SUVs. The Tata Punch Camo Edition is said to be joining the Punch Kaziranga Edition. It is expected to be based on the Tata Punch Creative trim. With Tata’s special edition, the Tata Punch Camo Edition will have a few design related changes and the vehicle will also be available in new colour options.
We are well aware of the specifications since Tata released a teaser video before the launch of its new Punch Camo Edition that will be flaunting the Camo badge on the front and rear sides of the car. Let's have a look at the expected price and specifications of the new Tata Punch Camo Edition.
Tata Punch Camo: Specifications
The Tata Punch Camo will be available with a ‘Camo Green’ exterior shade offered on the Punch along with gloss black accents on ORVMs.
Alloy wheels and roof as a part of new exterior
The dashboard of the Tata Punch Camo Edition will follow a new theme along with a contrasting insert at the centre.
The Tata Punch Camo Edition may come with a new leatherette upholstery.
The new edition will retain all the comforts of the Creative trim.
A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Automatic climate control
A height-adjustable driver seat
A push start/stop button
A flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls
We already informed you that the Tata Punch Camo will have cosmetic changes but no changes from the inside. The Punch Camo Edition will be powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that will produce 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired to either a manual or AMT unit.
Tata Punch Camo: Expected Price
The Tata Punch Camo Edition is expected to be priced between Rs 9.10 lakh and Rs 9.60 lakh for the manual and automatic versions respectively.
